Graham Potter Officially Confirmed As New Chelsea Manager

Chelsea officially confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new first-team manager on Thursday.

He has signed a five-year contract and moved to Chelsea along with several members of his coaching staff from Brighton, including Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno.

Potter told his new club's official website: "I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club.

"I am very excited to partner with Chelsea's new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club."

Chelsea chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly added: "We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club.

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club.

"He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realizing their full potential in the coming months and years."

Potter was hired little more than 24 hours after former manager Thomas Tuchel had been fired by Boehly.

Chelsea were granted permission by Brighton to speak with Potter on Wednesday and it is understood that his former club will receive more than £12 million in compensation.

Potter's first game as Chelsea boss will be Saturday's London derby away to Fulham.

He will then make his managerial debut at Champions League level when Chelsea welcome RB Salzburg to Stamford Bridge four days later.

Chelsea will be under pressure to beat Salzburg after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening UCL group game.

Graham Potter has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

That defeat in Croatia proved to be Tuchel's 100th and final match in charge of Chelsea.

Tuchel won 60 of those 100 games, drawing 24 and losing 16.

His 60% win-rate was much higher that Potter's at Brighton (31.1%) but the resources available at Stamford Bridge are vastly superior to those at the AMEX Stadium.

Chelsea spent more than £250m on new players this summer, including signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a record-breaking transfer.

Potter had been Brighton boss since May 2019, winning 42 of his 135 matches, drawing 46 and losing 47.

He led Brighton to their best ever Premier League finish of ninth last season.

Brighton have started the 2022/23 season in fine form and currently sit fourth in the table with three points more than Chelsea.

Potter was recently nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for August.