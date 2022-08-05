Chelsea Mock Brighton As Record-Breaking Transfer For Marc Cucurella Is Confirmed

Marc Cucurella's transfer from Brighton to Chelsea was officially sealed on Friday less than 48 hours after the selling club had hit out at transfer rumors on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Brighton issued a statement that read: "Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."

Playfully mocking Brighton's statement, Chelsea published one of their own using the same format on Friday.

It read: "Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella."

Chelsea quickly followed up their original post with photos and a video of Cucurella wearing his new club's kit.

Cucurella was quoted on Chelsea's official website as saying: "I'm really happy.

"It's a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I'm going to work hard to be happy here and help the team."

Brighton's club website also published an article regarding Cucurella's departure on Friday.

In it, Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: "We did not want to lose Marc, but he wanted the opportunity of playing Champions League football with a view to accelerating his progress to Spain’s World Cup squad."

Brighton have said that the sale Cucurella "will see the club receive its record transfer fee".

According to the Daily Mail, the deal is worth up to £62 million, with Chelsea paying £55m up front plus a possible £7m more in add-ons.

Cucurella joined Brighton last summer when he arrived from Getafe for a fee of £15.4m, as reported by Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old started 35 games in his debut Premier League season.

His performances helped Brighton finish in ninth place to set to new club record.

Brighton have replaced Cucurella with Levi Colwill after the 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.