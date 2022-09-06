Chelsea's Away Blues Continue With UCL Loss To Dinamo Zagreb As Aubameyang Makes Debut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut but had a night to forget as his new team started their Champions League Group E campaign by losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Aubameyang - wearing a face mask after suffering a broken jaw when robbers attacked him in his Barcelona home last month - played the first 59 minutes in Croatia.

He was arguably responsible for Chelsea's brightest moment when he had a goal disallowed for offside early in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured wearing a mask during his Chelsea debut IMAGO/Pixsell/Matija Habljak

Chelsea were already behind by that point after Mislav Orsic - scorer of a Europa League hat-trick against Tottenham last year - had struck with a fine solo goal.

Orsic ran with the ball from inside his own half to score in the 13th minute.

He showed impressive pace and strength to hold off Wesley Fofana, who was making his Champions League debut, before beating Kepa Arrizabalaga with a clever dinked finish.

Chelsea dominated the game in terms of possession but struggled to break down Dinamo's defense.

Aside from Aubameyang's no-goal, the closest Chelsea came to leveling was on 86 minutes when Reece James struck the post.

Chelsea have now lost three consecutive away matches for the first time since 2020.