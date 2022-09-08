Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Nominated For Premier League Award After Sensational Form For Man City

Erling Haaland is set to win the first individual trophy of his Manchester City career after being nominated for August's Premier League Player of the Month award.

Haaland was one of eight nominees revealed by the Premier League on Thursday but the 22-year-old is a massive favorite to top the vote.

City's new no.9 scored nine goals and provided one assist in five EPL games in August.

He netted back-to-back hat-tricks in home wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest after also netting in away games at West Ham and Newcastle.

The Player of the Month award will be decided by votes from the public. You can make your selection by following the link in the tweet below.

Erling Haaland pictured taking a penalty to score his first Premier League goal for Manchester City in August 2022

Erling Haaland pictured taking a penalty to score his first Premier League goal for Manchester City

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Leeds forward Rodrigo, Crystal Palace playmaker Wilfried Zaha and Newcastle keeper Nick Pope are also among the nominees.

Arsenal were the only Premier League team to win all of their matches in August, so it is perhaps unsurprising that two of their players - captain Martin Odegaard and striker Gabriel Jesus - have been nominated.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been shortlisted for the Manager of the Month prize, along with Tottenham's Antonio Conte, City's Pep Guardiola and Fulham's Marco Silva.

Graham Potter is also nominated after guiding Brighton to 10 points from their first five games.

Potter is set to leave Brighton imminently to became the new Chelsea manager.

READ MORE: Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete

