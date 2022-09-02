Chelsea Set New EPL Spending Record At £278m After Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea completed a record-breaking summer by signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona late on transfer deadline day.

The Blues also added Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria on a loan deal from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window.

Zakaria was Chelsea's 13th and final signing of the window, after big money had already been spent on Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea also added youngsters Eddie Beach, Omari Hutchinson, Zak Sturge, Tyler Dibling, Gabriel Slonina, Cesare Casadei.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea paid Barca £10.3 million for Aubameyang, who has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Aubameyang deal took Chelsea's overall summer spending on transfer fees to £278.4m.

Chelsea were one of two EPL clubs to spend over £200m this summer. Manchester United reportedly splashed out £227.4m.

That figure is said to have broken the Premier League record for the most spent by a club in any summer transfer window.

Five players also left Chelsea on deadline day.

Marcos Alonso was released and is expected to join Barcelona.

Billy Gilmour and Tyler Dibling moved to Brighton and Southampton respectively.

Xavier Mbuyamba departed for Volendam in Holland, while Kenedy signed for Spanish side Real Valladolid.