Skip to main content

Chelsea Set New EPL Spending Record At £278m After Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea completed a record-breaking summer by signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona late on transfer deadline day.

The Blues also added Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria on a loan deal from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window.

Zakaria was Chelsea's 13th and final signing of the window, after big money had already been spent on Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea also added youngsters Eddie Beach, Omari Hutchinson, Zak Sturge, Tyler Dibling, Gabriel Slonina, Cesare Casadei.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea paid Barca £10.3 million for Aubameyang, who has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Aubameyang deal took Chelsea's overall summer spending on transfer fees to £278.4m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea were one of two EPL clubs to spend over £200m this summer. Manchester United reportedly splashed out £227.4m.

That figure is said to have broken the Premier League record for the most spent by a club in any summer transfer window.

Five players also left Chelsea on deadline day.

Marcos Alonso was released and is expected to join Barcelona.

Billy Gilmour and Tyler Dibling moved to Brighton and Southampton respectively.

Xavier Mbuyamba departed for Volendam in Holland, while Kenedy signed for Spanish side Real Valladolid.

A general view from inside Stamford Bridge during a match in May 2022

Chelsea have set a new Premier League record for spending in a transfer window

In This Article (2)

Chelsea
Chelsea
Barcelona
Barcelona

A general view from inside Stamford Bridge during a match in May 2022
News

Chelsea Set New EPL Spending Record At £278m After Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Robert Summerscales
Jadon Sancho (left) pictured rolling a shot into the net to score Manchester United's winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Leicester in September 2022
Watch

Highlights: Leicester 0-1 Manchester United - Jadon Sancho Seals Third Straight EPL Win

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag and Antony (right) pictured during an Ajax training session in 2021
News

Antony "Excited" After Rejoining "Perfect" Manager Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022
News

"Best Striker In The World" Erling Haaland Backed To Smash Premier League Records

By Robert Summerscales
Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with Liverpool fans after a 2-1 win over Newcastle in August 2022
News

Liverpool's Win Over Newcastle Will Be Remembered "For Years And Years", Says Jurgen Klopp

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Peter Bankes pictured looking at a pitchside monitor during West Ham's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham - Watch All The Goals And VAR Drama

By Robert Summerscales
Gabriel Martinelli pictured after scoring Arsenal's winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa - Watch All The Goals As Gunners Continue Perfect Start

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City no.9 Erling Haaland pictured heading the ball to complete his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in a 6-0 win in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest - Watch Erling Haaland's Perfect Hat-Trick

By Robert Summerscales
Cesar Azpilicueta pictured kissing the UEFA Super Cup trophy after helping Chelsea beat Villarreal in the 2021 final
News

Chelsea Fan Wesley Fofana Wants To Emulate Cesar Azpilicueta After Signing From Leicester

By Robert Summerscales