Thomas Tuchel Fired By Chelsea On Todd Boehly's 100th Day As Co-Owner

One hundred days after his consortium completed its takeover of Chelsea Football Club, co-owner Todd Boehly has fired his first manager.

Thomas Tuchel's 100th game in charge of Chelsea proved to be his last as he was dismissed 12 hours after overseeing a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuchel won 60 games as Blues boss, drawing 24 and losing 16.

During his 589-day spell as Chelsea manager, he led the club to six major finals, winning three of them.

Chelsea issued a statement on Wednesday morning. It read: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Thomas Tuchel is no longer the manager of Chelsea IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Christopher Trim

Chelsea's decision to part company with Tuchel comes less than a week after the transfer window closed.

Over £200 million was spent on improving Tuchel's squad in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived on transfer deadline day after being specifically identified as a player that could thrive under Tuchel, having done so in two seasons at former club Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea's first game of the post-Tuchel era will be away at local rivals Fulham on Saturday.