Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Fired By Chelsea On Todd Boehly's 100th Day As Co-Owner

One hundred days after his consortium completed its takeover of Chelsea Football Club, co-owner Todd Boehly has fired his first manager.

Thomas Tuchel's 100th game in charge of Chelsea proved to be his last as he was dismissed 12 hours after overseeing a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuchel won 60 games as Blues boss, drawing 24 and losing 16.

During his 589-day spell as Chelsea manager, he led the club to six major finals, winning three of them.

Chelsea issued a statement on Wednesday morning. It read: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. 

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA

Thomas Tuchel is no longer the manager of Chelsea

Chelsea's decision to part company with Tuchel comes less than a week after the transfer window closed.

Over £200 million was spent on improving Tuchel's squad in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived on transfer deadline day after being specifically identified as a player that could thrive under Tuchel, having done so in two seasons at former club Borussia Dortmund. 

Chelsea's first game of the post-Tuchel era will be away at local rivals Fulham on Saturday.

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel Fired By Chelsea On Todd Boehly's 100th Day As Co-Owner

By Robert Summerscales
Thierry Henry pictured reacting to Clint Dempsey saying that he thinks Tottenham might win the Champions League
Watch

Watch Thierry Henry React To Clint Dempsey Tipping Tottenham To Win The Champions League

By Robert Summerscales
A huge banner, reading: "BAD BLUE BOYS", is pictured at Dinamo Zagreb's Stadion Maksimir ahead of a game against Chelsea in September 2022
News

Chelsea's Bad Away Form Is Due To Poor "Mentality And Character"

By Robert Summerscales
Julio Campos (no.8) pictured shooting past his own goalkeeper to score an own goal in the second division of the Amazonas State Championship in September 2022
Watch

(Watch) Player Fired By Club In Brazil After Scoring This Outrageous Own Goal

By Robert Summerscales
A photo of the scoreboard at Red Bull Arena after Shakhtar Donetsk beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League in September 2022
News

Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk Defy Odds To Thrash RB Leipzig In Champions League

By Robert Summerscales
Marcos Alonso pictured publicly signing a contract with Barcelona in September 2022 after being released by Chelsea
News

Barcelona Unveil Marcos Alonso And Hector Bellerin After They Were Released By Chelsea And Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured holding the ball after scoring the first Champions League goal of his Manchester City career - against Sevilla in September 2022
Watch

(Video) Watch Erling Haaland Score His First Champions League Goals For Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured volleying the ball to score for PSG against Juventus in the Champions League in September 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League Record As PSG Beat Juventus

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (right) being subbed off during Real Madrid's game at Celtic in September 2022 due to a knee injury
News

Real Madrid Win UCL Opener Against Celtic But Lose Captain Karim Benzema To Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales