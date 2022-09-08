Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete

Graham Potter could be installed as Chelsea's new manager before Saturday's Premier League game against Fulham.

The 47-year-old held talks with Blues bosses on Wednesday, just hours after Thomas Tuchel was fired by Todd Boehly.

According to the Daily Mail, those talks have progressed well and an agreement is said to be close.

Substituting Tuchel for Potter is likely to cost Chelsea around £27 million.

It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.

Part of the talks between Potter and Chelsea will be regarding which members of his current Brighton coaching staff move with him to Stamford Bridge.

A prime candidate is Billy Reid, who has been Potter's assistant manager at Brighton, Swansea and Ostersund.

Graham Potter pictured (left) with his assistant Billy Reid IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Jane Stokes

Should Potter become Chelsea's new manager, he will be thrown in at the deep end.

After Saturday' derby with Fulham, Chelsea face RB Salzburg in the Champions League before hosting Liverpool on September 18.

Chelsea visit Brighton at the end of October.