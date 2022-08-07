Skip to main content

Watch Erling Haaland Score First Premier League Goal By Winning And Converting Penalty Kick

Erling Haaland scored his first Premier League goal on Sunday.

It arrived 36 minutes into Manchester City's EPL season opener away to West Ham United.

Neither side had registered a shot on target until Haaland struck to give City a 1-0 lead.

Haaland's goal came from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

Erling Haaland pictured taking a penalty to score his first Premier League goal for Manchester City in August 2022

Former PSG stopper Areola had only entered the action five minutes earlier when he replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski.

And Areola looked a little rusty as he was beaten to an Ilkay Gundogan through pass by Haaland, before tripping him to leave referee Michael Oliver with an easy decision.

Haaland quickly grabbed the ball, making it clear he wanted to take the penalty himself.

His confidence was well placed as he slotted the ball into the inside of the goal's side-netting.

Manchester City
Manchester City
West Ham United
West Ham United

Watch

