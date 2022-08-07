Erling Haaland Emulates Man City Legend Sergio Aguero With Two Goals On EPL Debut

Erling Haaland scored two goals on his Premier League debut to fire Manchester City to a 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

His first came from a penalty that he won himself when he was fouled by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 on Sunday IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Haaland then made sure of the three points with a confident one-on-one finish after a fine Kevin De Bruyne through pass.

He could have scored more but Pep Guardiola subbed him off in the 78th minute to keep him fresh for next week's home bow against Bournemouth.

Prior to Haaland, Sergio Aguero had been the only player in Man City history to score two goals on his Premier League debut.

Aguero netted twice as a substitute as his City career began with a 4-0 win against Swansea in August 2011.

The Argentina striker went on to net another 258 goals for City, making him the club's all-time record scorer.