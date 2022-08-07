Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Emulates Man City Legend Sergio Aguero With Two Goals On EPL Debut

Erling Haaland scored two goals on his Premier League debut to fire Manchester City to a 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

His first came from a penalty that he won himself when he was fouled by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham in August 2022

Haaland then made sure of the three points with a confident one-on-one finish after a fine Kevin De Bruyne through pass.

He could have scored more but Pep Guardiola subbed him off in the 78th minute to keep him fresh for next week's home bow against Bournemouth.

Prior to Haaland, Sergio Aguero had been the only player in Man City history to score two goals on his Premier League debut.

Aguero netted twice as a substitute as his City career began with a 4-0 win against Swansea in August 2011.

The Argentina striker went on to net another 258 goals for City, making him the club's all-time record scorer.

A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on the day it was unveiled in May 2022

City now have a statue of Sergio Aguero outside of the Etihad Stadium

