Roy Keane Believes Erling Haaland Can Score 40 Goals For Manchester City This Season

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Erling Haaland has the potential to score 40 goals for Manchester City this season.

Haaland netted twice on his Premier League debut on Sunday to earn City a 2-0 win at West Ham United.

His first came from a penalty that he won himself when he was fouled by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

Haaland then made sure of the three points with a confident one-on-one finish after a fine Kevin De Bruyne through pass.

Speaking after the game on Sky Sports, Keane praised Haaland's "quality and movement".

Keane added: "He's going to get chances. We've seen it today. People are talking about 20-odds goals. But the fact he is taking penalties, it could be 30-odd, 40 goals.

"He's going to get chances. If he stays fit and healthy he will get chances with the quality around him. So good luck to the defenders that are up against him."

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal for Manchester City against West Ham on his Premier League debut IMAGO/PA Images/Kieran Cleeves

The current record for most goals in a Premier League season is shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Cole scored 34 times for Newcastle in the 1993/94 season before Shearer matched that tally with Blackburn in the following campaign.

Those record-making seasons both came when the Premier League was 42 matchweeks long.

Since it became 20-team competition, with 38 games each, Mo Salah holds the record for most goals in one season, having netted 32 for Liverpool in 2017/18.

Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions that season.

Haaland has already broken the 40-goal barrier once in his career. He netted 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Dortmund during the 2020/21 campaign.