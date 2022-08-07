Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Swears Twice In Sky Sports Interview After Being Named MOTM On EPL Debut

Sky Sports had to use a bleeper during an interview with Erling Haaland after Manchester City's 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Haaland was speaking to the broadcaster after being named as the man of the match following two goals on his Premier League debut.

The 22-year-old had been subbed off in the 78th minute, so Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves asked him if he was disappointed not to have been able to complete his hat-trick.

Erling Haaland pictured speaking to Sky Sports after scoring twice on his Premier League debut in August 2022

Haaland replied: "Yeah, I could have [scored again] right before I went off. It's a bit s*** but that's how it is."

Shreeves then politely asked Haaland to be "steady with the language" before the former Dortmund striker repeated the swear.

"Ah s*** sorry, I'm not so good at the language in this country," he said, before laughing.

Haaland's first goal came from a penalty that he won himself when he was fouled by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola.

He then made sure of the three points with a confident one-on-one finish after a fine Kevin De Bruyne through pass.

Prior to Haaland, Sergio Aguero had been the only player in Man City history to score two goals on his Premier League debut.

