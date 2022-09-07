Next Chelsea Manager: Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino And Zinedine Zidane On Shortlist

Brighton are bracing themselves for a phone call from Chelsea following the London club's decision to fire Thomas Tuchel as manager on Wednesday.

It is understood that Chelsea co-owner owner and chairman Todd Boehly had been considering parting company with Tuchel for some time and therefore already had a shortlist of candidates to replace the German.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are expected to ask Brighton for permission to speak to Graham Potter this week.

The Blues are also said to be keen to speak to Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.

Brighton manager Graham Potter (pictured) is reportedly a target for Chelsea IMAGO/Colorsport/Shaun Boggust

Potter has been in charge at Brighton since May 2019, after spells as manager of Swansea City and Swedish side Ostersund.

The 47-year-old has won 42 of his 135 games as Brighton boss, drawing 46 and losing 47.

Pochettino, who previously managed Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham for more than five seasons, is currently out of work after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July.

Zidane is also currently unattached. His last managerial job was with Real Madrid.

He led Real to three Champions League titles during two spells at the club, spanning five seasons.

