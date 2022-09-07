Skip to main content

Next Chelsea Manager: Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino And Zinedine Zidane On Shortlist

Brighton are bracing themselves for a phone call from Chelsea following the London club's decision to fire Thomas Tuchel as manager on Wednesday.

It is understood that Chelsea co-owner owner and chairman Todd Boehly had been considering parting company with Tuchel for some time and therefore already had a shortlist of candidates to replace the German.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are expected to ask Brighton for permission to speak to Graham Potter this week.

The Blues are also said to be keen to speak to Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.

Manager Graham Potter pictured in the Brighton dugout during the club's Premier League game against Leicester in September 2022

Potter has been in charge at Brighton since May 2019, after spells as manager of Swansea City and Swedish side Ostersund.

The 47-year-old has won 42 of his 135 games as Brighton boss, drawing 46 and losing 47.

Pochettino, who previously managed Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham for more than five seasons, is currently out of work after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July.

Zidane is also currently unattached. His last managerial job was with Real Madrid.

He led Real to three Champions League titles during two spells at the club, spanning five seasons.

Next Chelsea Manager Odds

The favorites to become the next Chelsea manager, according to Oddschecker

ManagerOdds

Graham Potter

+225

Mauricio Pochettino

+300

Brendan Rodgers

+1000

Zinedine Zidane

+1000

Diego Simeone

+2000

