England's "Problem" Defender Harry Maguire Needs To Leave Man United, Says Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes that Harry Maguire must leave Manchester United next year to save his career.

The 29-year-old is under contract with United until June 2025 but Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph this week: "He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford and start afresh."

Carragher added: "My question to Maguire is this: 'Do you still have that same fury in you?'

"Too often, it looks as if the weight of the world is on his shoulders, like he is a startled bunny more than the authoritative center-back he was.

"I think it is too late at club level. I wrote last year he was fighting for his Manchester United career."

Carragher's words came after Maguire had been benched by United manager Erik ten Hag for four consecutive Premier League matches.

United won all four of those games, after losing their first two this season when Maguire had started.

Despite losing his place in the United XI, Maguire was called up by Gareth Southgate for England's final two fixtures before the World Cup.

Maguire played the whole game as England lost 1-0 to Italy in Milan and then completed another full 90 in a 3-3 draw with Germany in London.

England defender Harry Maguire pictured (center) fouling Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala inside the penalty area at Wembley Stadium IMAGO/Matthias Koch

Speaking after the Italy game, Maguire told talkSPORT that he felt that the level of criticism aimed his way was unfair and he put it down to journalists chasing "clicks".

He faced even more criticism following the Germany game, in which he conceded a penalty kick.

Carragher continued: "Now it is England's problem. When I watched Maguire in the last two games, I felt sorry for him. But that is not a good look for any sports person.

"Sympathy will not get him back where he was two years ago."

He added:"Criticism of his performance against Germany is valid and justified and Southgate must assess if Maguire is mentally right for a World Cup, able to show he can put all the issues behind him.

"In the past, it is something Maguire has struggled with. How can the manager make such a big call before the opening game against Iran unless Maguire is playing for his club?"

Southgate is expected to announce his preliminary squad for Qatar 2022 on October 20. The deadline for final squad submissions is November 13.

England's first game at the World Cup is against Iran on November 21.