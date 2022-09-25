Harry Maguire Suggests Journalists Only Criticize Him For "Clicks"

Harry Maguire is confident that he can star at this year's FIFA World Cup with England even though he has fallen out of favor at club level.

Maguire started Manchester United's first two matches of the season but was dropped after unconvincing performances in losses to Brighton and Brentford.

Manager Erik ten Hag decided to replace Maguire with Raphael Varane and United went on to win their next four EPL games.

Despite losing his place in the United team, Maguire was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Italy on Friday.

England faced heavy criticism after that game, which resulted in Southgate's side being relegated from UEFA Nations League tier A.

Maguire is no stranger to criticism but he believes it is often undeserved and that he gets targeted by the media because of his high profile.

Harry Maguire pictured in action for England against Italy IMAGO/Marco Canoniero

Speaking to talkSPORT after England's defeat in Italy, Maguire said: "I am all good, ready to play, I feel fit and fresh.

"On my form, I don't know what has been said, I don't really read about it.

"I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer, and a good pre-season, I felt really good.

"Obviously, the manager decided to leave me out for a game, and the team have been winning since.

"I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all what I can do to try and help the team.

"I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.

"So, that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks, and things like that, but I went into the Euros after an eight-week injury, and did not play one game, and got into the team of the tournament.

"In terms of rustiness, and things like that, I am sure that won’t happen."