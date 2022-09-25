Skip to main content

Harry Maguire Suggests Journalists Only Criticize Him For "Clicks"

Harry Maguire is confident that he can star at this year's FIFA World Cup with England even though he has fallen out of favor at club level.

Maguire started Manchester United's first two matches of the season but was dropped after unconvincing performances in losses to Brighton and Brentford.

Manager Erik ten Hag decided to replace Maguire with Raphael Varane and United went on to win their next four EPL games.

Despite losing his place in the United team, Maguire was called up by England manager Gareth Southgate and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Italy on Friday.

England faced heavy criticism after that game, which resulted in Southgate's side being relegated from UEFA Nations League tier A.

Maguire is no stranger to criticism but he believes it is often undeserved and that he gets targeted by the media because of his high profile.

Harry Maguire pictured in action for England against Italy in September 2022

Harry Maguire pictured in action for England against Italy

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to talkSPORT after England's defeat in Italy, Maguire said: "I am all good, ready to play, I feel fit and fresh.

"On my form, I don't know what has been said, I don't really read about it.

"I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer, and a good pre-season, I felt really good.

"Obviously, the manager decided to leave me out for a game, and the team have been winning since.

"I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all what I can do to try and help the team.

"I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.

"So, that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks, and things like that, but I went into the Euros after an eight-week injury, and did not play one game, and got into the team of the tournament.

"In terms of rustiness, and things like that, I am sure that won’t happen."

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Harry Maguire pictured in action for England against Italy in September 2022
News

Harry Maguire Suggests Journalists Only Criticize Him For "Clicks"

By Robert Summerscales
Arsene Wenger pictured (right) in 2004 in the presence of the Premier League trophy
News

Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Have "Good Chance" Of Winning Premier League

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal's players and supporters pictured celebrating during their 4-0 win over Tottenham in September 2022
News

Women's Super League Attendance Record Smashed As Arsenal Hammer Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured with blood on his face during Portugal's Nations League game with Czech Republic in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars

By Robert Summerscales
Alexia Putellas pictured playing for Spain in 2021
News

Alexia Putellas Confirmed As The Best Player On FIFA 2023 Ahead Of Kylian Mbappe And Co

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick for Tottenham against Burnley in May 2022
News

Tottenham Would Have Sold Harry Kane For £7m In 2014... But Burnley Said No

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured (right) posing with a newly-married couple on their wedding day
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Crash Couple's Wedding Photo While Wearing Full Egypt Kit

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Argentina against Honduras at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
News

Argentina Unbeaten In 34 Games After Lionel Messi Strikes Twice In Win Over Honduras

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured celebrating after scoring for Brazil against Ghana in September 2022
News

Neymar Assists Richarlison Twice As Brazil Beat Ghana In Penultimate World Cup Rehearsal

By Robert Summerscales