England Relegated In UEFA Nations League After Extending Winless Streak

England will start the next edition of the UEFA Nations League in the B tier after their relegation from Group A3 was confirmed on Friday night.

The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Italy at the San Siro to extend their winless streak to five matches.

England's players pictured posting for a team photo before their 1-0 loss to Italy, which confirmed their relegation in the UEFA Nations League

England attempted 14 shots, including five from captain Harry Kane, but failed to find the net.

They were caught out at the other end when Giacomo Raspadori fired past Nick Pope midway through the second half.

England have now failed to record a win in five consecutive competitive matches for the first time since 1992.

More concerning just two months before the World Cup is the fact that Gareth Southgate's team have not scored a goal from open play in any of those five games.

England lost 1-0 and 4-0 to Hungary. They drew 0-0 with Italy at home before losing Friday's away game 1-0. The only goal England scored was a Kane penalty in a 1-1 draw with Germany in June.

Southgate's side will end their awful Nations League campaign at home to Germany on Monday.

Win, lose or draw, England will finish bottom of their group, meaning not only demotion in the Nations League but also in the seeding for Euro 2024 qualifying.

England will be among the second seeds when the Euro 2024 qualifying draw is made on October 9.

