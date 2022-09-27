Highlights: England 3-3 Germany - Watch All The Goals From Nations League Thriller

England said goodbye to League A in the UEFA Nations League in style on Monday night by playing out a six-goal thriller with Germany.

A 1-0 defeat in Italy three days earlier had confirmed England's relegation to League B but they still had one dead rubber to play.

Monday's clash with Germany at Wembley was also England's final game before the World Cup in November.

Manager Gareth Southgate named what he believed to be his strongest XI and saw his side go 2-0 down and then 3-2 up before finally settling for a point.

Highlights: England 3-3 Germany

The first major chance of the game fell to Raheem Sterling midway through the first half but Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a brilliant save.

Joshua Kimmich fired just wide from long range in stoppage time at the end of the first half, which ended 0-0.

The second half was much more eventful. It was little more than four minutes old when Harry Maguire clumsily fouled Jamal Musiala inside the penalty area.

After a VAR review had confirmed the foul, Ilkay Gundogan converted the resulting spot-kick low past Nick Pope.

Germany's second goal was a thing of beauty. It came via the left boot of Kai Havertz, who found the top corner from 22 yards.

Kai Havertz pictured (right) shooting to score for Germany against England at Wembley IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Then came the England fightback. Luke Shaw scored his first competitive goal since the final of Euro 2020 when he squeeze a low shot just over the line following a cross from fellow wing-back Reece James.

England equalized 15 minutes from full-time when Mason Mount found the net after being set up by fellow substitute Bukayo Saka.

Jude Bellingham was on the end of an ugly challenge by Nico Schlotterbeck soon after. Another VAR review resulted in another penalty and Harry Kane hammered it home emphatically.

After scoring just one goal in their previous five games, England had hit three in 11 minutes. That was not enough to end their winless run though.

Germany made it 3-3 on 87 minutes when Pope spilled a hopeful shot from Serge Gnabry into the path of Havertz, who claimed his second goal of the night.

Elsewhere in Group A3, Italy won 2-0 in Hungary to finish top with 11 points.

Hungary came second with 10, ahead of Germany with seven and England with three.