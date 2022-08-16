Skip to main content

Joachim Andersen Shares Abusive Messages Sent To Him After Being Headbutted By Darwin Nunez

Joachim Andersen has claimed that he was sent between 300 and 400 abusive messages on social media after Monday's 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The Palace defender shared screenshots of some of the abuse on his Instagram story, including a death threat.

After posting the first, Andersen wrote: "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online."

In the messages, Andersen was called a "f****** disgrace" and a "cheating b******", while other trolls said they hoped his plane crashes and his family dies.

A screenshot taken by Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen showing some of the abuse he received following his team's 1-1 draw at Liverpool

Anderson says he was sent between 300 and 400 abusive messages

The messages included a death threat

Andersen had been involved in the game's biggest flashpoint 12 minutes into the second half when he was headbutted by Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez had tried to headbutt Andersen moments earlier but failed to connect with his first attempt.

After Andersen responded by shouting at Nunez and pushing him from behind, the Liverpool forward tried again.

This time he connected forcefully with Andersen's nose and mouth, sending him to the floor.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested in his post-game interview with Sky Sports that Nunez had been "provoked".

Indeed, Andersen admitted that he had "annoyed" Nunez but described the Uruguayan's reaction as "stupid".

"The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him," Anderson told Viaplay.

"I think that's why he was a little bit angry with me. In that situation, he headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn't do that.

"I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, really stupid. A clear red card."

