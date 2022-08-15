Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Darwin Nunez Goes From Hero To Zero As Reds Drop More EPL Points

Liverpool dropped more early-season points on Monday night after Darwin Nunez was sent off in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Nunez had been Liverpool's hero in matchweek one when he came off the bench to score and assist in a 2-2 draw at Fulham.

That fine cameo earned him a start at Anfield but his home debut ended in disgrace on 57 minutes when he was shown a straight red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Liverpool's no.27 Darwin Nunez pictured walking off the field after being sent off against Crystal Palace on his Anfield debut IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

It could have been worse for Liverpool, who were already 1-0 down to a swift counter-attacking goal scored by Wilfried Zaha just after the half-hour mark.

But Luiz Diaz rescued a point with a fine solo strike shortly after Nunez's dismissal.

Palace had been hanging on for much of the opening half-hour before hey took a shock lead.

Vicente Guaita booted the ball upfield to Eberechi Eze, who jinked past Fabinho before sliding a pass into the path of Zaha.

After timing his run to perfection to stay onside and race away from Nat Phillips, Zaha beat Alisson Becker with a precise finish.

Liverpool nearly equalized with the final action of the first half but Nunez's mishit volley hit the post.

He may have failed to make a firm connection with the ball, but Nunez connected cleanly with a sickening headbutt 12 minutes into the second half.

Andersen shouted something at the Liverpool striker before shoving him from behind, sparking a violent response.

Nunez forcefully pushed his forehead into Andersen's nose and mouth, resulting in the Palace man falling to the floor.

Referee Paul Tierney did not need to consult his VAR as he had witnessed the attack live.

Nunez was swiftly shown a straight red card, while Andersen received a yellow.

Before leaving the field, Nunez was seen arguing against the decision as he went head-to-head with the ref.

Joachim Andersen pictured laying on the ground after being headbutted by Nunez (top left) IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Liverpool responded well to Nunez's premature departure.

The 10-man Reds equalized less than five minutes later when Diaz scored a stunning solo goal.

Diaz collected the ball on the left wing, dribbled past three players and then lashed home with his right foot from more than 20 yards.

Both sides pushed for a winner, with Zaha going closest by hitting the post. But the game ended 1-1 to leave Liverpool four points behind title rivals Manchester City.