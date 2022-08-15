Skip to main content

Darwin Nunez Sent Off For Head-Butting Joachim Andersen On Anfield Debut

Darwin Nunez's Anfield debut ended in disgrace after he was sent off for head-butting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The incident occurred 12 minutes into the second half following a brief argument between the two players.

Andersen shouted something at the Liverpool striker before shoving him from behind, sparking a violent response.

Nunez forcefully pushed his forehead into Andersen's nose and mouth, resulting in the Palace man falling to the floor.

Referee Paul Tierney did not need to consult his VAR as he had witnessed the attack live.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nunez was swiftly shown a straight red card, while Andersen received a yellow.

Before leaving the field, Nunez was seen arguing against the decision as he went head-to-head with the ref.

Liverpool were 1-0 down at this point after Wilfried Zaha had finished off a swift counter-attack in the first half.

But the 10-man Reds equalized less than five minutes after Nunez's premature departure when Luis Diaz scored a stunning solo goal.

Nunez will miss Liverpool's next three matches through suspension.

Joachim Andersen pictured laying on the ground after being head-butted by Darwin Nunez (top left)

Joachim Andersen pictured laying on the ground after being head-butted by Darwin Nunez (top left)

In This Article (2)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen pictured laying on the ground after being head-butted by Darwin Nunez (top left)
Watch

Darwin Nunez Sent Off For Head-Butting Joachim Andersen On Anfield Debut

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Granit Xhaka pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 4-2 win over Leicester in August 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus And Granit Xhaka To Support Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard In Leadership Group

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe (left) and Thierry Henry pictured at an awards ceremony in May 2022
News

Thierry Henry Says Kylian Mbappe "Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone" At PSG

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured standing with his hands on his hips while watching Manchester United lose 4-0 at Brentford in August 2022
News

Graeme Souness Says "Clock Is Ticking" For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in August 2022
News

When Will Harry Kane Break Alan Shearer's Premier League Goals Record?

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Erik ten Hag (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured glaring at each other during a drinks break in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Jamie Vardy Eyed By Man United After Erik Ten Hag Changes His Mind On Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Referee Anthony Taylor pictured during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls For Anthony Taylor To Never Referee Chelsea Again

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Everton's Anthony Gordon pictured in action against Chelsea in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
David Alaba pictured taking a free-kick during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Almeria in August 2022
News

Sub David Alaba Scores With First Touch As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Win At Almeria

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago