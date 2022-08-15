Darwin Nunez Sent Off For Head-Butting Joachim Andersen On Anfield Debut

Darwin Nunez's Anfield debut ended in disgrace after he was sent off for head-butting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The incident occurred 12 minutes into the second half following a brief argument between the two players.

Andersen shouted something at the Liverpool striker before shoving him from behind, sparking a violent response.

Nunez forcefully pushed his forehead into Andersen's nose and mouth, resulting in the Palace man falling to the floor.

Referee Paul Tierney did not need to consult his VAR as he had witnessed the attack live.

Nunez was swiftly shown a straight red card, while Andersen received a yellow.

Before leaving the field, Nunez was seen arguing against the decision as he went head-to-head with the ref.

Liverpool were 1-0 down at this point after Wilfried Zaha had finished off a swift counter-attack in the first half.

But the 10-man Reds equalized less than five minutes after Nunez's premature departure when Luis Diaz scored a stunning solo goal.

Nunez will miss Liverpool's next three matches through suspension.