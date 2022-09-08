Skip to main content

Graham Potter's Contract Is Three Times Longer Than Average Lifespan Of A Chelsea Manager

Graham Potter has signed a five-year contract to become the new manager at Chelsea FC.

To be more specific, his new deal ties him to the Stamford Bridge club for four years, nine months and 22 days.

If Potter stays until his contract expires on June 30, 2027 he will become Chelsea's longest-serving manager in the Premier League era.

That title currently belongs to Claudio Ranieri, who reigned at Stamford Bridge for three years, eight months and 14 days between 2000 and 2004.

Thomas Tuchel, who led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup glory, lasted one year, seven months and 12 days before being fired on Wednesday.

On average, Chelsea's last four 'permanent' managers have been in the job for just over 18 months.

Therefore, Potter's contract is three times longer than the average lifespan of a Chelsea manager.

Graham Potter pictured in May 2022

Graham Potter has signed a contract with Chelsea until June 2027 but history suggests that he is unlikely to last that long in the job

But this is a new Chelsea.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly is all about the long-term.

Boehly has handed six and seven-year deals to summer signings Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana respectively.

Handing longer contracts to young players makes sense from a financial point of view. It means Chelsea can command higher transfer fees should they decided to sell them in future.

But giving similarly-long deals to a manager who might then get fired could prove to be a costly strategy.

Tuchel's contract had just under two years remaining on it and Chelsea's decision to break it could cost the club as much as £15 million in compensation, according to the Daily Mail.

If Chelsea stick with tradition and fire Potter in around 18 months, his payout may well be even higher.

