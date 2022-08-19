Manchester United And Real Madrid Reach Casemiro Agreement With Medical Scheduled

Manchester United have made a significant breakthrough in their search for a new midfielder.

After their attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot broke down, United have reportedly agreed a deal with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

According to the Daily Mail's Spanish soccer correspondent Pete Jenson, United have agreed to pay Real £60 million for the 30-year-old Brazil international.

Casemiro is said to be set to sign a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, once he has completed a medical exam scheduled for this weekend.

It was suggested by Spanish soccer expert Guillem Balague earlier this week that Casemiro's United salary will be effectively double what he was earning in Madrid.

David de Gea and Casemiro, pictured shaking hands during a pre-season friendly in 2017, look set to become Manchester United teammates later this month IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Celso Bayo

Casemiro has been a key player for Real in recent years. He has made more than 40 club appearances in each of the last six seasons.

But Real have already signed his long-term replacement, having brought in 22-year-old France international Aurelien Tchouameni in July.

Tchouameni arrived in a transfer deal that could see Monaco earn up to €100m, according to Marca.

Casemiro began Real's La Liga opener against Almeria on the bench on Sunday as Tchouameni made the starting XI.

United are next in action on Monday night when fierce rivals Liverpool come to Old Trafford.

Although Casemiro may have completed his United medical before that game, it could come too soon for him to make his debut.

The first glimpse of Casemiro in the Premier League is more likely to come on August 27 when United visit Southampton.