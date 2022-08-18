Skip to main content

Manchester United's Offer For Casemiro Said To Be Worth Double His Real Madrid Salary

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make Brazil midfielder Casemiro one of the highest paid players in Premier League history.

United recently turned their attention to the Real Madrid star after becoming frustrated in negotiations with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, talks over a move for Casemiro are "progressing".

Balague has also claimed that Casemiro has told teammates in the Real locker room that United's contract offer to him is worth twice as much as his annual salary of €10 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That would suggest that United are ready to pay him in the region of £325,000 per week before tax.

Casemiro pictured at Finland's Helsinki Olympic Stadium playing for Real Madrid during the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final

Casemiro pictured at Finland's Helsinki Olympic Stadium playing for Real Madrid during the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final

Casemiro has almost three years left to run on his current contract, putting Madrid in a strong position in terms of demanding a significant fee.

As reported by SPORT, Real have set an initial asking price at €70m - just over £59m.

Casemiro has been at the Bernabeu since January 2013, making over 300 appearances and winning 18 trophies, including five Champions League titles.

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Casemiro pictured at Finland's Helsinki Olympic Stadium playing for Real Madrid during the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final
Transfer Talk

Manchester United's Offer For Casemiro Said To Be Worth Double His Real Madrid Salary

By Robert Summerscales19 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured giving his captain's armband to Portugal teammate Nani during the final of Euro 2016
News

Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring one of his FIVE goals for Argentina against Estonia in June 2022
Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi Likely To Decide Future After World Cup With Barcelona Return An Option

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min pictured during his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Chelsea Investigating Claim Son Heung-Min Was Racially Abused At Stamford Bridge

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Sir Jim Ratcliffe pictured at a Ligue 1 game between Nice and PSG in 2019
News

British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Definitely A Potential Buyer" For Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Dele Alli pictured playing for Everton in a friendly against Blackpool in July 2022
Transfer Talk

Everton's Dele Alli In Talks Over Besiktas Move That Could See Tottenham Miss Out On £10m

By Robert SummerscalesAug 17, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August 2022
News

Todd Boehly Keen To Establish American-Style Contract System At Chelsea

By Robert SummerscalesAug 17, 2022 7:07 AM EDT
PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy pictured on the touchline during his side's Champions League play-off game against Rangers at Ibrox in August 2022
News

Ruud Van Nistelrooy "Proud" After Sir Alex Ferguson Watches His PSV Entertainers At Ibrox

By Robert SummerscalesAug 17, 2022 6:37 AM EDT
Darwin Nunez pictured during his first ever appearance at Anfield as a Liverpool player in August 2022
News

Darwin Nunez Apologizes For "Ugly Attitude" After Red Card And Says "It Won't Happen Again"

By Robert SummerscalesAug 17, 2022 5:49 AM EDT