Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon

Everton have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 40 games as an attacking midfielder last season.

But he has been used as a striker in Everton's first two games this season, following Richarlison's move to Tottenham and an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Gordon, whose squad number was upgraded from no.24 to no.10 this summer, is under contract until 2025.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are likely to make a second bid for Gordon after Everton dismissed an opening offer worth £40 million.

Everton's Anthony Gordon pictured in action against Chelsea in August 2022

Everton's Anthony Gordon pictured in action against Chelsea

Everton are unlikely allow Gordon to leave unless they are able to source a replacement.

This is where Chelsea may hold a trump card... or two.

Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher have both been liked with Everton, as cited by BBC Sport, suggesting that a part-exchange deal could be a potential option.

Everton have lost both of their first two games this season, including a 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea in week one.

Chelsea followed up that victory with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon

