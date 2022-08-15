Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon

Everton have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 40 games as an attacking midfielder last season.

But he has been used as a striker in Everton's first two games this season, following Richarlison's move to Tottenham and an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Gordon, whose squad number was upgraded from no.24 to no.10 this summer, is under contract until 2025.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are likely to make a second bid for Gordon after Everton dismissed an opening offer worth £40 million.

Everton's Anthony Gordon pictured in action against Chelsea IMAGO/Action Plus/Roger Evans

Everton are unlikely allow Gordon to leave unless they are able to source a replacement.

This is where Chelsea may hold a trump card... or two.

Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher have both been liked with Everton, as cited by BBC Sport, suggesting that a part-exchange deal could be a potential option.

Everton have lost both of their first two games this season, including a 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea in week one.

Chelsea followed up that victory with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.