Thomas Tuchel And Antonio Conte See Red After Tottenham Steal Point Against Chelsea

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte both received red cards after Chelsea and Tottenham played out a fierce draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Both had already received a yellow card each following a clash on the touchline after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had scored Tottenham's first equalizer of the game.

Tottenham's second leveler came in the sixth minute of added time when Harry Kane headed in an Ivan Perisic corner.

Moments later Conte offered Tuchel a post-match handshake. Tuchel took Conte's hand and pulled it aggressively, refusing to let go before the warring bosses were separated.

Conte swiftly left the field to return to the locker rooms, but Tuchel defied referee Anthony Taylor by staying on the pitch to talk to his players.

Chelsea had been the better side for much of the game.

The Blues took the lead on 19 minutes when two summer signings combined in spectacular fashion.

Marc Cucurella pinged a corner kick to Kalidou Koulibaly who nailed a volley past Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham's first equalizer really spiced up the contest. Chelsea were furious that referee Taylor failed to award them a free-kick two minutes before Hojbjerg fired home from 20 yards.

Indeed, Rodrigo Bentancur may well have fouled Kai Havertz but Taylor did not see it that way and the incident occurred too long before the goal for VAR to intervene.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured (in blue baseball cap) squaring up to Tottenham boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge in August 2022

Tuchel squared up to Conte after Hojbjerg's goal but he was running past the Italian joyously 10 minutes later after Reece James made it 2-1.

James finished well from close range after being set up by Raheem Sterling on his home debut.

But Tottenham were not done. Nor was the bad blood.

The taking of the corner that led to Tottenham's late goal was delayed for a VAR check after Cristian Romero had pulled Cucurella's hair.

Romero was found not guilty of violent conduct.

With Cucurella and Co still reeling from the verdict, Kane rubbed salt into Chelsea wounds by heading in his first goal of the season.

