Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees: Three England Players Make List After Euro 2022 Heroics

Three members of the England women's national team that won UEFA Euro 2022 have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead, who ended Euro 2022 as the Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot winner, is joined on the shortlist by fellow Lionesses Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze.

Bright also enjoyed significant club success in 2022 by winning the WSL and FA Women's Cup at Chelsea.

She is joined on the 20-player shortlist by Chelsea teammate Sam Kerr.

England's team photo taken ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany - Mille Bright (6), Beth Mead (7) and Lucy Bronze (2) have all since been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Bronze, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs ever, also won silverware at club level last season when Manchester City lifted the WSL Cup.

She is moving to Barcelona this summer where she will link up with three more nominees, including 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Eighteen of the 20 nominees currently play for European club sides, with Washington's Trinity Rodman and San Diego's Alex Morgan the exceptions.

The winner will be announced on October 17.

2022 Women's Ballon d'Or Shortlist