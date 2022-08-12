Lionel Messi Missed Off Ballon d'Or Shortlist For First Time Since 2005

Lionel Messi has not been nominated for the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005.

The Argentina captain has won the award, given to the soccer player voted as the best in the world, a record seven times.

Messi is also the current holder of the Ballon d'Or after winning it last year.

But he will be officially dethroned on October 17 when the 2022 winner is crowned.

Lionel Messi pictured in 2019 with six Ballon d'Or trophies (he now has seven) IMAGO/Xinhua/Aurelien Morissard

That winner is widely expected to be Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema.

But 29 other players have been nominated, including five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Six of this year's nominees come from European champions Real, with Benzema joined on the list by Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior.

There are also six Liverpool players on the 30-man short-list, including summer signing Darwin Nunez.

Kylian Mbappe is the only player from Paris Saint-Germain to earn a nomination, while two come from Tottenham Hotspur in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

2022 Ballon d'Or Shortlist