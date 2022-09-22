Skip to main content

Ted Lasso And AFC Richmond Added To FIFA 23

Ted Lasso, the title character of the hit TV show with the same name, will feature in FIFA 23.

Gamers will be able to pick American Lasso as the manager of their favorite team or even play as or against his fictional AFC Richmond in the latest edition of the EA Sports video game series.

Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, will not be the only character from the hit Apple TV show on the game when it is released on September 27.

The likes of Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas have also been added to FIFA 23, as has AFC Richmond's home stadium, Nelson Road.

EA Sports broke the news of their Ted Lasso link-up in a special trailer this week.

Ted Lasso in FIFA 23

Ted Lasso will feature in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 will be the final video game released by EA Sports using the name of world soccer's governing body.

Electronic Arts have published a heavily branded soccer simulation under the FIFA banner every year since launching with FIFA 95 nearly three decades ago.

But after FIFA 23, EA will switch things up.

EA Sports FC will be the company's first post-FIFA soccer game, arriving in 2023.

Ted Lasso in FIFA 23
