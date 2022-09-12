Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings
No player on FIFA 23 will have a higher rating than cover star Kylian Mbappe but the France forward is tied with four other players on 91.
The player ratings for EA Sports' final edition of its famous FIFA video game series were revealed on Monday.
Joining Mbappe as the game's joint-best player in terms of their overall rating are PSG teammate Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.
Real's Thibaut Courtois and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer will be the two best goalkeepers on FIFA 23.
Both have 90 ratings, as do Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, who is FIFA 23's no.1 defender.
Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are each rated at 89 overall. That score is shared by the likes of Neymar, Sadio Mane and Joshua Kimmich.
N'Golo Kante and Casemiro also have 89 ratings, as do goalkeepers Alisson Becker, Ederson and Jan Oblak.
Erling Haaland marginally misses out on being in the top 20 players on FIFA 23. Man City's new striking sensation is rated at 88.
FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30.
FIFA 23 Ratings
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|FIFA 23 Rating
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
France
91
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
Poland
91
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
France
91
Kevin De Bruyne
Man City
Belgium
91
Lionel Messi
PSG
Argentina
91
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Egypt
90
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
Holland
90
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man United
Portugal
90
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid
Belgium
90
Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
Germany
90
Neymar
PSG
Brazil
89
Son Heung-min
Tottenham
South Korea
89
Sadio Mane
Liverpool
Senegal
89
Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
Germany
89
Casemiro
Man United
Brazil
89
Alisson Becker
Liverpool
Brazil
89
Harry Kane
Tottenham
England
89
Ederson
Man City
Brazil
89
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea
France
89
Jan Oblak
Atletico Madrid
Slovenia
89