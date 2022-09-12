Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings

No player on FIFA 23 will have a higher rating than cover star Kylian Mbappe but the France forward is tied with four other players on 91.

The player ratings for EA Sports' final edition of its famous FIFA video game series were revealed on Monday.

Joining Mbappe as the game's joint-best player in terms of their overall rating are PSG teammate Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will both have FIFA 23 ratings of 91 on the new EA Sports video game IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Real's Thibaut Courtois and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer will be the two best goalkeepers on FIFA 23.

Both have 90 ratings, as do Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, who is FIFA 23's no.1 defender.

Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are each rated at 89 overall. That score is shared by the likes of Neymar, Sadio Mane and Joshua Kimmich.

N'Golo Kante and Casemiro also have 89 ratings, as do goalkeepers Alisson Becker, Ederson and Jan Oblak.

Erling Haaland marginally misses out on being in the top 20 players on FIFA 23. Man City's new striking sensation is rated at 88.

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30.

FIFA 23 Ratings