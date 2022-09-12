Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Receive Same Score In FIFA 23 Ratings

No player on FIFA 23 will have a higher rating than cover star Kylian Mbappe but the France forward is tied with four other players on 91.

The player ratings for EA Sports' final edition of its famous FIFA video game series were revealed on Monday.

Joining Mbappe as the game's joint-best player in terms of their overall rating are PSG teammate Lionel Messi, Real Madrid goal machine Karim Benzema, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will both have FIFA 23 ratings of 91 on the new EA Sports video game

Real's Thibaut Courtois and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer will be the two best goalkeepers on FIFA 23.

Both have 90 ratings, as do Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, who is FIFA 23's no.1 defender.

Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are each rated at 89 overall. That score is shared by the likes of Neymar, Sadio Mane and Joshua Kimmich.

N'Golo Kante and Casemiro also have 89 ratings, as do goalkeepers Alisson Becker, Ederson and Jan Oblak.

Erling Haaland marginally misses out on being in the top 20 players on FIFA 23. Man City's new striking sensation is rated at 88.

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30.

FIFA 23 Ratings

The 20 best players on FIFA 23 based on their overall ratings

PlayerClubNationFIFA 23 Rating

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

France

91

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Poland

91

Kylian Mbappe

PSG

France

91

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

Belgium

91

Lionel Messi

PSG

Argentina

91

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Egypt

90

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Holland

90

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United

Portugal

90

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid

Belgium

90

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

Germany

90

Neymar

PSG

Brazil

89

Son Heung-min

Tottenham

South Korea

89

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

Senegal

89

Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich

Germany

89

Casemiro

Man United

Brazil

89

Alisson Becker

Liverpool

Brazil

89

Harry Kane

Tottenham

England

89

Ederson

Man City

Brazil

89

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

France

89

Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid

Slovenia

89

