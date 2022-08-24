Kylian Mbappe Named In Official UCL Team Of The Season Alongside Four Real Madrid Players

UEFA has published its official Champions League Team of the Season for 2021/22.

The XI was revealed on Wednesday inside UEFA's 104-page technical report.

Unsurprisingly, the team was dominated by players from Real Madrid and Liverpool after the two teams contested last season's final in Paris.

Karim Benzema, who was named as UEFA's Champions League Player of the Season, was selected as the dream XI's central striker.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior, who won the Young Player of the Season award, was also included in attack.

Real's Thibaut Courtois was voted as the best goalkeeper, while teammate Luka Modric was selected in midfield.

Liverpool's four representatives were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Fabinho.

The only members of the Champions League Team of the Season who were not playing for Real or Liverpool last term are Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and former Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger, who has since moved to Madrid.

The team was selected based on votes cast by UEFA's technical committee, which was made up of 23 panelists, including Gareth Southgate, David James, Roberto Martinez and Tim Cahill.

UEFA's report included a short bio for each player to justify their inclusion.

Mbappe's read: "A constant threat with his speed and ability to beat defenders, combined with clinical finishing."

The report also claimed that Mbappe was the fastest player in last season's UCL, having reached a top speed of 36.7km/h during PSG's 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in March.