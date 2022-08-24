Real Madrid Duo Karim Benzema And Vinicius Junior Win UEFA Player Of The Season Awards
Karim Benzema has been voted as the UEFA Player of the Season for 2021/22 following his key role in Real Madrid's Champions League triumph.
Benzema was the top scorer in last season's Champions League, scoring 15 goals, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.
The 34-year-old had been the standout favorite to win the award but confirmation was not expected to come from UEFA until Thursday during the draw for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage.
However, UEFA published its 104-page technical report for 2021/22 on Wednesday and Benzema was revealed as the Player of the Season on page 26.
Benzema was voted for ahead of Real teammate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
Votes were cast by 23 panelists on UEFA's technical committee, including Gareth Southgate, David James, Roberto Martinez and Tim Cahill.
UEFA's technical report also confirmed on Wednesday that Vinicius Junior has been selected at the Young Player of the Season, with Carlo Ancelotti getting the title of best coach.
Vinicius, 22, scored the winning goal in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.
In total, the Brazilian contributed four goals and six assists throughout Real's European campaign.
Benzema, Vinicius and Ancelotti will be presented with their awards on Thursday.