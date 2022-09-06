Kylian Mbappe Breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League Record As PSG Beat Juventus

PSG 2-1 Juventus

Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to score 35 goals after netting twice to help Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus.

Mbappe's double came inside the first 22 minutes of Tuesday night's Group H opener, before USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scored a second-half consolation goal for Juve.

This was Mbappe's 54th UCL appearance - his 45th for PSG.

It came 260 days after his 23rd birthday. The Champions League record for the youngest player to score 35 goals was previously held by PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

Barcelona legend Messi, now 35, had reached the landmark 308 days after turning 23.

Kylian Mbappe pictured volleying the ball to score for PSG against Juventus IMAGO/PanoramiC/Federico Pestellini

Both of Mbappe's goals against Juventus were the product of excellent volleys.

His first came inside the opening five minutes after Neymar had scooped a pass over the head of Juve center-back Bremer.

Mbappe then linked up with Achraf Hakimi before slamming home PSG's second.

Juventus will still be fancied to progress from Group H despite starting their campaign with a defeat.

Benfica and Maccabi Haifa are the other teams in the group.