(Video) Watch Erling Haaland Score His First Champions League Goal For Manchester City

It took Erling Haaland just 19 minutes and 41 seconds to score his first UEFA Champions League goal for Manchester City.

Haaland stretched to volley home a Kevin De Bruyne cross from close range to give City an early lead over Sevilla in Spain on Tuesday night.

This was Haaland's 20th Champions League goal in his 24th appearance at this level.

He had scored eight in six appearances for Salzburg and 15 in 13 for Dortmund.