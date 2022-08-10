Karim Benzema Moves Clear Of Raul On All-Time List Of Real Madrid's Top Goal Scorers
Karim Benzema has now scored more goals for Real Madrid than anyone other than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Benzema moved clear of Raul Gonzalez on the list of Real's all-time top scorers by netting his 324th goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
The 34-year-old shot past Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp in the 64th minute of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final after strong work by Vinicius Junior.
Benzema had also been involved in Real's opening goal at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium when he headed a pass to Casemiro, who put the ball on a plate for David Alaba.
Although Benzema has now cemented his status as a Real legend, he still has a long way to go to eclipse Ronaldo's record of 450 goals.
Real Madrid's All-Time Top Goal Scorers
|Player
|Goals
|Years
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
450
2009 – 2018
2. Karim Benzema
324
2009 – present
3. Raul
323
1994 – 2010
4. Alfredo Di Stefano
308
1953 – 1964
5. Santillana
290
1971 – 1988
6. Ferenc Puskas
242
1958 – 1966
7. Hugo Sanchez
208
1985 – 1992
Benzema and Ronaldo joined Real in the same summer transfer window back in 2009.
Ronaldo left the Bernabeu in 2018 to move to Juventus before rejoining Manchester United last year.
He is currently keen to leave Old Trafford this summer but is finding it hard to attract suitable offers.