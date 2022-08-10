Karim Benzema Moves Clear Of Raul On All-Time List Of Real Madrid's Top Goal Scorers

Karim Benzema has now scored more goals for Real Madrid than anyone other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema moved clear of Raul Gonzalez on the list of Real's all-time top scorers by netting his 324th goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 34-year-old shot past Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp in the 64th minute of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final after strong work by Vinicius Junior.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 324th goal for Real Madrid IMAGO/Newspix24/Kalle Parkkinen

Benzema had also been involved in Real's opening goal at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium when he headed a pass to Casemiro, who put the ball on a plate for David Alaba.

Although Benzema has now cemented his status as a Real legend, he still has a long way to go to eclipse Ronaldo's record of 450 goals.

Real Madrid's All-Time Top Goal Scorers

Player Goals Years 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 450 2009 – 2018 2. Karim Benzema 324 2009 – present 3. Raul 323 1994 – 2010 4. Alfredo Di Stefano 308 1953 – 1964 5. Santillana 290 1971 – 1988 6. Ferenc Puskas 242 1958 – 1966 7. Hugo Sanchez 208 1985 – 1992

Benzema and Ronaldo joined Real in the same summer transfer window back in 2009.

Ronaldo left the Bernabeu in 2018 to move to Juventus before rejoining Manchester United last year.

He is currently keen to leave Old Trafford this summer but is finding it hard to attract suitable offers.