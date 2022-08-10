Skip to main content

UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time on Wednesday night by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki.

David Alaba gave Real the lead with his fourth goal for the club before Karim Benzema wrapped up a deserved victory.

Real enjoyed the majority of support inside Helsinki's Olympic Stadium, where 31,000 fans had come to see the Champions League winners take on the Europa League champions.

Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring in a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final

Frankfurt started the game as heavy underdogs, having been thrashed 6-1 by Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga opener last week.

But the German outfit held their own and threatened the goal of Thibaut Courtois twice inside the opening half-hour.

At the other end, Frankfurt center-back Tuta produced a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Vinicius Junior.

But Alaba was not to be denied when he was left with a simple finish from close range on 37 minutes. Karim Benzema flicked a corner kick to Casemiro, who in turn headed the ball across goal for Alaba to tap home.

Buoyed by scoring the opening goal, Real began to play with the confidence of a side that has been champions of Europe 14 times.

It was almost 2-0 on the hour-mark when Casemiro rattled the crossbar from 20 yards.

But Real's second goal arrived moments later courtesy of Ballon d'Or favorite Benzema.

The Frenchman found the net with a powerful side-footed shot from just inside the penalty area following good work down the left by Vinicius Junior.

UEFA Super Cup 2022 Highlights

Full highlights to follow.

