Harry Kane Credits Private Physiotherapist For Helping Him Avoid Injuries Since 2020

England captain Harry Kane has revealed that he has been working with a private physiotherapist for almost three years.

Kane's career had been punctuated by six significant injuries that each resulted in him missing at least eight games in a row.

His most recent injury of this type was sustained in January 2020 when he tore his left hamstring during a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

Kane missed Tottenham's next 14 games.

Since returning in June 2020, Kane has only had three injury issues, each lasting no more than a week.

He believes that much of the credit for his physical improvement should go to a Spanish physio who visits him at his family home for a week every month.

Harry Kane pictured holding his left hamstring after sustaining an injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton in January 2020 IMAGO/Colorsport/Shaun Boggust

"I did my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year's Day 2020 and since then I've actually found this new physio and we've been working together since, for nearly three years now," explained Kane, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He's been really great for me, we've worked for hours and hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he's really helped me get my body.

"I've seen changes in my body in terms of what my ankles were like before and now after. I'm in a totally different place.

"I started seeing him through a friend, another athlete that I knew. Personal, away from Tottenham but the club know about him.

"I'll use him maybe one week of the month. He doesn't live in the UK so he comes over one week a month and stays with me."

Kane was speaking ahead of England's UEFA Nations League game against Italy at the San Siro.

England are in serious danger of being relegated from Nations League tier A after claiming just two points from their first four matches.