Skip to main content

Harry Kane Credits Private Physiotherapist For Helping Him Avoid Injuries Since 2020

England captain Harry Kane has revealed that he has been working with a private physiotherapist for almost three years.

Kane's career had been punctuated by six significant injuries that each resulted in him missing at least eight games in a row.

His most recent injury of this type was sustained in January 2020 when he tore his left hamstring during a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

Kane missed Tottenham's next 14 games.

Since returning in June 2020, Kane has only had three injury issues, each lasting no more than a week.

He believes that much of the credit for his physical improvement should go to a Spanish physio who visits him at his family home for a week every month.

Harry Kane pictured holding his left hamstring after sustaining an injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton in January 2020

Harry Kane pictured holding his left hamstring after sustaining an injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton in January 2020

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I did my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year's Day 2020 and since then I've actually found this new physio and we've been working together since, for nearly three years now," explained Kane, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He's been really great for me, we've worked for hours and hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he's really helped me get my body.

"I've seen changes in my body in terms of what my ankles were like before and now after. I'm in a totally different place.

"I started seeing him through a friend, another athlete that I knew. Personal, away from Tottenham but the club know about him.

"I'll use him maybe one week of the month. He doesn't live in the UK so he comes over one week a month and stays with me."

Kane was speaking ahead of England's UEFA Nations League game against Italy at the San Siro.

England are in serious danger of being relegated from Nations League tier A after claiming just two points from their first four matches.

READ MORE: How Nations League Relegation Could Affect England's Hopes Of Qualifying For Euro 2024

In This Article (1)

Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane pictured holding his left hamstring after sustaining an injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss at Southampton in January 2020
News

Harry Kane Credits Private Physiotherapist For Helping Him Avoid Injuries Since 2020

By Robert Summerscales
Kevin De Bruyne (no.7) and Gareth Bale (no.11) pictured during a UEFA Nations League game between Belgium and Wales in September 2022
News

Bored Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Belgium To Nations League Win Over Wales

By Robert Summerscales
Olivier Giroud pictured celebrating after scoring for France against Austria in September 2022
News

Olivier Giroud Becomes His Country's Oldest Scorer As France Claim First Nations League Win

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Paul Scholes Tips Kylian Mbappe To Become Best Player in The World Ahead Of Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Ted Lasso in FIFA 23
News

Ted Lasso And AFC Richmond Added To FIFA 23

By Robert Summerscales
Sven-Goran Eriksson pictured in 2002 during his time as England manager
News

Sven-Goran Eriksson Explains How He Would Solve England's Right-Back Conundrum

By Robert Summerscales
An aerial shot taken in August 2022 showing the construction site of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool
News

New Everton Stadium Shortlisted For Euro 2028 But Liverpool's And Arsenal's Miss Out

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his side's 4-0 home defeat by Hungary in June 2022
News

How Nations League Relegation Could Affect England's Hopes Of Qualifying For Euro 2024

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in Portugal training in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024

By Robert Summerscales