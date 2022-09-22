Skip to main content

How Nations League Relegation Could Affect England's Hopes Of Qualifying For Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate's England are facing the very real possibility of being relegated from the top division in the UEFA Nations League.

A loss to Italy at the San Siro on Friday night would confirm England's relegation from the League A tier.

If Southgate's side win in Italy, they may still need to beat Germany in their final group match to avoid dropping down to League B.

But what would such a demotion mean?

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his side's 4-0 home defeat by Hungary in June 2022

England have taken just two points from their first four games in Nations League Group A3

No Chance Of Nations League Glory Until 2027

Firstly, it would mean that England would be unable to compete for the main prize in the next edition of the Nations League, which starts in 2024.

In League A, the four group winners qualify for the finals tournament and a big shiny trophy. But if England were in League B, the best they could hope to achieve would be to win promotion back to League A ahead of the 2026/27 edition.

Second Seeds In Euro 2024 Qualifying 

Relegation could also affect England hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Seeding for Euro 2024's qualifying groups will be based on teams' performances in the Nations League.

Relegation from League A would result in England being second seeds in the qualifying draw, increasing their chances of facing a European heavyweight - such as Spain, Belgium or Portugal - in their group.

Places at the finals tournament will be awarded to the teams that finish first and second in Euro 2024's qualifying groups. So England will still be expected to progress if they are second seeds, but it would significantly reduce their margin for error.

The draw for Euro 2024 qualifying will take place on October 9.

Euro 2024 host nation Germany will bypass the qualifying competition.

