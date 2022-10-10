Skip to main content

Former EPL Referee Suggests Arsenal Got Lucky With Two Penalty Calls In Win Over Liverpool

Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday thanks to a controversial penalty kick awarded for a foul by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus.

Earlier in the game, Liverpool had appealed for a spot-kick of their own after a Diogo Jota cross was blocked by the arm of Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Referee Michael Oliver said no to Liverpool and yes to the Gunners, who now lead the Premier League table with 24 points from nine games.

Both of Oliver's on-field decisions were reviewed by Darren England, the VAR working on the game.

After looking at replays of both incidents, England decided against advising Oliver to reconsider and did not invite him to check the pitch-side screen.

But if former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher had been in charge at the Emirates Stadium then the result may have been very different.

Arsenal defender Gabriel pictured handling a cross from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (left) during a Premier League game in October 2022

A penalty was NOT awarded against Arsenal defender Gabriel after he handled a cross from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (left)

Gallagher, who was an EPL referee from 1992 to 2007 and a FIFA-listed official between 1994 and 2002, believes that Liverpool should have been given a penalty and Arsenal should not.

When asked why a penalty was not awarded against Gabriel, Gallagher said on Sky Sports News: "All I can think is that the referee and the VAR felt that it was too close a proximity.

"What we have seen this season is that if the arm is out and extended like that at shoulder height it has by and large been penalized.

"When I saw it, I expected the VAR to overturn it. But they felt it was too close, so that's why it wasn't given."

Discussing the penalty that was awarded, Gallagher suggested that he did not feel that the contact from Thiago on Jesus had warranted a foul based on the precedent set in previous matches this season.

Gallagher explained: "I think it raises two issues. The first is that it's not in line with what we have seen this season. They have raised the threshold, there's more physical contact. Without doubt, he doesn't play the ball, he does get contact. But is it enough to give a penalty? I think not.

"The next problem is when it is thrown to the VAR, Michael will say: 'In my opinion, he hasn't got the ball', which he hasn't. 'In my opinion he has touched the player, he's made contact', which he has. So there is no evidence to say that the referee hasn't made a correct decision, so the VAR has to stay out and it will always default to the referee's decision."

Former EPL Referee Suggests Arsenal Got Lucky With Two Penalty Calls In Win Over Liverpool

