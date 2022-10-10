Skip to main content

Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EPL Thriller

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Sunday courtesy of an action-packed 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

England midfielder Bukayo Saka netted twice for the Gunners, while all the other scorers were South American.

Gabriel Martinelli got Arsenal's opener before Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino netted what eventually proved only to be consolation goals for Liverpool.

Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Arsenal took the lead after just 58 seconds. Gunners captain Martin Odegaard threaded a pass between Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold for Martinelli to give the home side the perfect start.

Liverpool thought they should have had a penalty in the 15th minute when Diogo Jota's cross struck the hand of Arsenal defender Gabriel. But after a VAR check, no spot-kick was awarded.

The Reds were level 20 minutes later though when Luis Diaz crossed for Nunez to score his second Premier League goal.

Liverpool were enjoying their most dominant spell of the game but Arsenal hit them with a sucker-punch seconds before half-time.

A counter-attack situation saw Arsenal work a three-vs-three situation led by Martinelli, who got the better of Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson before presenting Saka with a sliding tap-in at the far post.

Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022

Martin Odegaard (left) and Bukayo Saka pictured during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool 

Liverpool had lost Diaz to an injury shortly before half-time. Shortly after the interval, his replacement drew Liverpool level as Firmino produced a superb two-touch finish after being found by Jota.

Arsenal's match-winning penalty was given for a foul by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus. As both players tried to control a Granit Xhaka cross, Thiago appeared to kick the back of the Arsenal striker's left calf.

After a VAR check and lots of Liverpool complaints, Saka stepped up to score his second of the game and hand Arsenal their 10th win of the season in all competitions.

Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022
