Skip to main content

David De Gea Says He Is To Blame For Man United's "Horrible Day" At Brentford

David de Gea said after Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday that he deserved to take the blame for his team's awful result.

The United keeper mishandled a Josh Dasilva shot for Brentford's first goal.

De Gea then played a poor pass to Christian Eriksen, who was tackled inside the penalty area seconds before Mathias Jensen made it 2-0.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo added further goals for Brentford, while United offered very little in terms of an attacking threat at the other end.

De Gea was not the only United player who underperformed in west London.

But the Spaniard was the only one who went out of his way to speak to Sky Sports after the game.

SEE ALSO: Manchester United Taunted With Relegation Chants During 4-0 Loss At Brentford

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pictured looking dejected during his side's 4-0 loss at Brentford in August 2022

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pictured looking dejected during his side's 4-0 loss at Brentford

After volunteering for a post-game interview, he said: "I cost three points to my team today, to be honest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and the second, it was very tough for the team to get playing. It was a horrible day.

"We should react better but right now it is tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot and probably the result would be different."

De Gea was voted as United's Player of the Year last season.

His performances were a rare positive in what ended as the club's worst campaign in Premier League history.

After starting the new season with back-to-back defeats, De Gea was asked in Saturday's interview if he had any idea how United could turn their fortunes around.

Following an awkward five-second pause, De Gea replied: "I'm not sure, to be honest. I just think that teams are improving a lot and it looks like we are in the same place.

"We had a good pre-season but it is not enough. We have to show that [form] in the Premier League games, which are the games that matter.

"[We need to] stick together, work even harder and try to learn as quickly as possible what the manager wants... and just play for this badge, for this club with our lives."

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pictured looking dejected during his side's 4-0 loss at Brentford in August 2022
News

David De Gea Says He Is To Blame For Man United's "Horrible Day" At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales13 seconds ago
Manchester United's players pictured looking dejected during a 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022
News

Manchester United Taunted With Relegation Chants During 4-0 Loss At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured during his first home appearance for Manchester City - in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Claims First EPL Assist As Manchester City Thrash Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for Arsenal against Leicester in August 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Inspires Arsenal To Win Over Leicester With Two Goals And Two Assists

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Florentino Perez pictured at an awards ceremony in 2017
Transfer Talk

Florentino Perez Scoffs At Real Madrid Fan For Telling Him To "Sign Cristiano" Again

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured in Barcelona training ahead of his La Liga debut in August 2022
News

Four Of Barcelona's Five Summer Signings Now Registered And Eligible To Play In La Liga

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Sevilla in a 2022 pre-season friendly
News

Bukayo Saka Is Only Premier League Player Shortlisted For 2022 Kopa Trophy

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
England's team photo taken ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany
News

Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees: Three England Players Make List After Euro 2022 Heroics

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured in 2019 with his six Ballon d'Or trophies
News

Lionel Messi Missed Off Ballon d'Or Shortlist For First Time Since 2005

By Robert SummerscalesAug 12, 2022 4:30 PM EDT