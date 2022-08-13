Manchester United Taunted With Relegation Chants During 4-0 Loss At Brentford

"You're going down with the Fulham." That was the chant heard ringing around the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday night.

The singing began 20 minutes into the game after early goals from Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen had rocked Manchester United.

It was a joke, of course.

But after Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo added further goals to fire Brentford to a 4-0 win, the prospect of United getting relegated feels slightly less outrageous.

Manchester United's players pictured looking dejected during a 4-0 defeat at Brentford IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

United, having lost 2-1 at home to Brighton last weekend, are now dead last in the Premier League.

There is still a long way to go in new manager Erik ten Hag's first EPL season, although Brentford fans also sang: "You're getting sacked in the morning."

Ten Hag is expected to be given time at Old Trafford.

As bad as United are right now, relegation is still not a very realistic possibility.

However, United look a lot more likely to start next season in the EFL Championship than are to be champions of England.

The bookmakers agree. At the end of Saturday's humiliating defeat, the best odds available on United to be relegated this season were +2900, while they could be backed to win the EPL title at +11900.

Based on those odds, United are effectively four times more likely to end the 2022/23 season in the relegation places than in top spot.