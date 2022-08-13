Skip to main content

Manchester United Taunted With Relegation Chants During 4-0 Loss At Brentford

"You're going down with the Fulham." That was the chant heard ringing around the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday night.

The singing began 20 minutes into the game after early goals from Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen had rocked Manchester United.

It was a joke, of course.

But after Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo added further goals to fire Brentford to a 4-0 win, the prospect of United getting relegated feels slightly less outrageous.

Manchester United's players pictured looking dejected during a 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022

Manchester United's players pictured looking dejected during a 4-0 defeat at Brentford

United, having lost 2-1 at home to Brighton last weekend, are now dead last in the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is still a long way to go in new manager Erik ten Hag's first EPL season, although Brentford fans also sang: "You're getting sacked in the morning."

Ten Hag is expected to be given time at Old Trafford.

As bad as United are right now, relegation is still not a very realistic possibility.

However, United look a lot more likely to start next season in the EFL Championship than are to be champions of England.

The bookmakers agree. At the end of Saturday's humiliating defeat, the best odds available on United to be relegated this season were +2900, while they could be backed to win the EPL title at +11900.

Based on those odds, United are effectively four times more likely to end the 2022/23 season in the relegation places than in top spot.

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Manchester United's players pictured looking dejected during a 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022
News

Manchester United Taunted With Relegation Chants During 4-0 Loss At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales25 seconds ago
Erling Haaland pictured during his first home appearance for Manchester City - in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Claims First EPL Assist As Manchester City Thrash Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales37 minutes ago
Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for Arsenal against Leicester in August 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Inspires Arsenal To Win Over Leicester With Two Goals And Two Assists

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Florentino Perez pictured at an awards ceremony in 2017
Transfer Talk

Florentino Perez Scoffs At Real Madrid Fan For Telling Him To "Sign Cristiano" Again

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured in Barcelona training ahead of his La Liga debut in August 2022
News

Four Of Barcelona's Five Summer Signings Now Registered And Eligible To Play In La Liga

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating a goal for Arsenal against Sevilla in a 2022 pre-season friendly
News

Bukayo Saka Is Only Premier League Player Shortlisted For 2022 Kopa Trophy

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
England's team photo taken ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany
News

Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees: Three England Players Make List After Euro 2022 Heroics

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured in 2019 with his six Ballon d'Or trophies
News

Lionel Messi Missed Off Ballon d'Or Shortlist For First Time Since 2005

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pictured making notes during a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford in August 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Expects More Signings And Wants Marcus Rashford To Stay Amid PSG Interest

By Robert SummerscalesAug 12, 2022 11:38 AM EDT