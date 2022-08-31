Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Issues Statement After "Violent Cowards" Broke His Jaw

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has issued a statement to thank fans for their support after he was attacked inside his own home.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Aubameyang was beaten by robbers after they broke into his house.

It is understood that the robbers forced Aubameyang to open a safe so that they could steal some jewelry.

Aubameyang was injured in the attack, suffering a slight fracture to his jaw.

He is expected to be unable to play soccer for around three weeks.

Barca are said to have offered Aubameyang and his wife counseling, while the family have temporarily moved in a hotel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured saluting Barcelona fans after scoring in a friendly against Manchester City IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

On Wednesday, Aubameyang wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, thanks a lot for all the messages. On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff.

"They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed.

"The feeling that we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever.

"Thanks for all the support, it really means a lot to us."

Aubameyang could be set to leave Barcelona in the coming days.

Chelsea have been persistently linked with the Gabon international this summer.

Aubameyang worked under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at former club Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel was Aubameyang's manager for two seasons between 2015 and 2017.

Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 games for Tuchel's Dortmund.