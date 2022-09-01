Antony "Excited" After Rejoining "Perfect" Manager Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Manchester United officially confirmed the arrival of Brazil forward Antony from Ajax on transfer deadline day.

Antony was unveiled as United's fifth first-team signing of the summer, after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony told ManUtd.com.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and teammates, because I could not have got here without them."

Like Martinez, Antony previously worked under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Antony is delighted to be reuniting with Ten Hag, describing him as the "perfect" manager for him.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development," Antony added.

"His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

"My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can't wait to join my new teammates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United."

Erik ten Hag and Antony (right) pictured during an Ajax training session in 2021 IMAGO/ANP Sport

Antony, 22, has signed a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027.

According to BBC Sport, United have paid Ajax an initial fee of €95 million and could eventually send a further €5m in add-ons.

Antony scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists in 57 Dutch league appearances for Ajax.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil at senior level, scoring twice, and also won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil's Under 23 side in Tokyo last year.

United's transfer fee for Antony makes him the third most expensive Brazilian footballer ever, after Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.