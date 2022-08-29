Skip to main content

Anthony To Become Brazil's 3rd Most Expensive Soccer Player After Man United Agree Fee With Ajax

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Ajax for the transfer of Brazil forward Anthony.

According to BBC Sport, United will pay the Dutch champions £80.75 million up front plus a further £4.25m in potential add-ons.

He will be United's second most expensive signing of all time behind Paul Pogba.

United's transfer fee will also make Anthony the third most expensive Brazilian footballer ever, after Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

Anthony has been capped nine times by Brazil at senior level, scoring twice.

He also won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil's Under 23 side in Tokyo last year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should he start his Premier League career well it is expected that he will form part of the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Anthony pictured with an Olympic gold medal after helping Brazil win the men's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Games in 2021

Anthony pictured with an Olympic gold medal after helping Brazil win the men's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Games in 2021

Most Expensive Brazilian Soccer Players

The top three most expensive Brazilian soccer players ever based on transfer fees

Fees as reported by BBC Sport

PlayerFee (inc add-ons)FromToYear

Neymar

£198m

Barcelona

PSG

2017

Philippe Coutinho

£142m

Liverpool

Barcelona

2018

Anthony

£85m

Ajax

Man United

2022

Anthony scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in his first two seasons as an Ajax player after joining from Sao Paulo in 2020.

The 22-year-old has not featured in Ajax's two most recent games but he scored and assisted on August 14 in what now looks likely to have been his final appearance for the club.

Anthony's performance in the 6-1 win over FC Groningen earlier this month was so good that Ajax decided to produce a video of his individual highlights.

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Anthony pictured with an Olympic gold medal after helping Brazil win the men's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Games in 2021
News

Anthony To Become Brazil's 3rd Most Expensive Soccer Player After Man United Agree Fee With Ajax

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured (center) after scoring in PSG's 1-1 draw with Monaco in August 2022
News

Neymar Leads Ligue 1 For Goals And Assists But PSG's Perfect Start Is Over After Monaco Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured shooting to score from a free-kick during a 3-1 win at Espanyol in August 2022
News

Karim Benzema Nets Late Double As Real Madrid Beat Espanyol To Stay Top Of La Liga

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski pictured after scoring his first goal of two in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid in August 2022
News

Jules Kounde Makes Barcelona Debut As Robert Lewandowski Steals Show With Another Double

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured (right) scoring with a diving header for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest in August 2022
News

Harry Kane Passes 200-Goal Milestone As Tottenham Beat Nottingham Forest

By Robert Summerscales
Mikel Arteta pictured celebrating after the final whistle was blown in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham in August 2022
News

Comeback Win Over Fulham Seals Arsenal's Best Premier League Start Since 2004

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (left) pictured receiving a red card from referee Paul Tierney during his team's 2-1 win over Leicester in August 2022
News

EPL Bad Boys Chelsea Overcome "Huge Disadvantage" Of Another Red Card To Beat Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace in August 2022
News

Erling Haaland Says Man City Must Work Harder After His Hat-Trick Saved Them Against Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales
Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring his first ever goal for Liverpool in August 2022
Watch

(Video) Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth - Watch All The Goals Including Harvey Elliott's First In EPL

By Robert Summerscales