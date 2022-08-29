Anthony To Become Brazil's 3rd Most Expensive Soccer Player After Man United Agree Fee With Ajax

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Ajax for the transfer of Brazil forward Anthony.

According to BBC Sport, United will pay the Dutch champions £80.75 million up front plus a further £4.25m in potential add-ons.

He will be United's second most expensive signing of all time behind Paul Pogba.

United's transfer fee will also make Anthony the third most expensive Brazilian footballer ever, after Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

Anthony has been capped nine times by Brazil at senior level, scoring twice.

He also won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil's Under 23 side in Tokyo last year.

Should he start his Premier League career well it is expected that he will form part of the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Anthony pictured with an Olympic gold medal after helping Brazil win the men's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Games in 2021 IMAGO/Fotoarena/Richard Callis

Most Expensive Brazilian Soccer Players

Player Fee (inc add-ons) From To Year Neymar £198m Barcelona PSG 2017 Philippe Coutinho £142m Liverpool Barcelona 2018 Anthony £85m Ajax Man United 2022

Anthony scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in his first two seasons as an Ajax player after joining from Sao Paulo in 2020.

The 22-year-old has not featured in Ajax's two most recent games but he scored and assisted on August 14 in what now looks likely to have been his final appearance for the club.

Anthony's performance in the 6-1 win over FC Groningen earlier this month was so good that Ajax decided to produce a video of his individual highlights.