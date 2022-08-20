Skip to main content

William Saliba On Song As Arsenal Continue Perfect Start By Beating Bournemouth

Arsenal fans sang their new song for William Saliba over and over during Saturday's Premier League trip to the seaside to face Bournemouth.

Saliba responded with a brilliant goal in a dominant display to inspire Arsenal to a 3-0 victory that took them top of the EPL table.

At this stage last season Arsenal were rock bottom of the table, having lost their opening three games by a 9-0 aggregate score.

Back then Saliba was impressing Marseille fans during a loan spell in France, while the likes of Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Ben White were taking turns being torn apart in his absence.

Mari and Chambers have since departed, while White has been shunted out to right-back to make space for Saliba, who has quickly impressed Gunners supporters alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Those supporters serenaded Saliba to the tune of "Tequila" by "The Champs" on Saturday.

A champ's performance saw Saliba excel in all aspects.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Defensively, he was rock-solid and contributed two tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

On the ball, his passing was faultless. He completed 100% of the 76 passes he attempted.

Offensively, he only attempted one shot but what a shot it was.

William Saliba (center) pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Bournemouth in August 2022

William Saliba (center) pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Bournemouth

Saliba stepped onto a Granit Xhaka cut-back to stylishly sweep the ball into the top corner with his left foot 54 minutes into the game.

That goal made it 3-0 after Martin Odegaard had earlier claimed his first two-goal haul in a league match since his was 15 years old and playing in Norway.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had made it 4-0 late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

In This Article (2)

Arsenal
Arsenal
Bournemouth
Bournemouth

William Saliba (center) pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Bournemouth in August 2022
Watch

William Saliba On Song As Arsenal Continue Perfect Start By Beating Bournemouth

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured heading the ball to score his 185th Premier League goal in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Wolves in August 2022
News

Ronaldo Watches Harry Kane Set New EPL Record As Tottenham Beat Wolves

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro (center) pictured training with his Real Madrid teammates for the final time before leaving to join Manchester United in August 2022
News

Casemiro Is "Overpriced" But He's Precisely What Manchester United Need, Says Rio Ferdinand

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021
News

Erik Ten Hag Says Glazer Family And Man United Fans Want The Same Thing As He Calls For Unity

By Robert Summerscales
Thomas Tuchel pictured at Chelsea's game at Norwich City in March 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms New Contract Talks With Chelsea Just 15 Months After Last Extension

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Maguire (left) and Christian Pulisic pictured during a Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in October 2020
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Make Harry Maguire Enquiry And Raise Possibility Of Part-Ex Deal With Christian Pulisic

By Robert Summerscales
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe pictured hugging Bruno Guimaraes (no.39) after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in August 2022
News

Newcastle Boss Responds To Real Madrid's Reported Interest In Bruno Guimaraes

By Robert Summerscales
Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal during Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leicester City in August 2022
News

Ronaldinho Says Arsenal "Love" Will Help Gabriel Jesus Prove He Is One Of Europe's Finest Players

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured playing for Brazil in June 2022
News

Casemiro's Strengths & Weaknesses: Spanish Soccer Expert Tells Man United Fans What To Expect

By Robert Summerscales