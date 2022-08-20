William Saliba On Song As Arsenal Continue Perfect Start By Beating Bournemouth

Arsenal fans sang their new song for William Saliba over and over during Saturday's Premier League trip to the seaside to face Bournemouth.

Saliba responded with a brilliant goal in a dominant display to inspire Arsenal to a 3-0 victory that took them top of the EPL table.

At this stage last season Arsenal were rock bottom of the table, having lost their opening three games by a 9-0 aggregate score.

Back then Saliba was impressing Marseille fans during a loan spell in France, while the likes of Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Ben White were taking turns being torn apart in his absence.

Mari and Chambers have since departed, while White has been shunted out to right-back to make space for Saliba, who has quickly impressed Gunners supporters alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Those supporters serenaded Saliba to the tune of "Tequila" by "The Champs" on Saturday.

A champ's performance saw Saliba excel in all aspects.

Defensively, he was rock-solid and contributed two tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

On the ball, his passing was faultless. He completed 100% of the 76 passes he attempted.

Offensively, he only attempted one shot but what a shot it was.

William Saliba (center) pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Bournemouth IMAGO/Focus Images/Jeremy Landey

Saliba stepped onto a Granit Xhaka cut-back to stylishly sweep the ball into the top corner with his left foot 54 minutes into the game.

That goal made it 3-0 after Martin Odegaard had earlier claimed his first two-goal haul in a league match since his was 15 years old and playing in Norway.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had made it 4-0 late on but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.