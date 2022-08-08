Skip to main content

Watford's Ismaila Sarr Scores From His Own Half But West Brom Keeper David Button Has Last Laugh

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr scored an incredible goal from inside his own half in Monday's EFL Championship game at West Brom.

It came after 12 minutes when Sarr controlled a high ball with a fine first touch, set himself with his second, then nailed a looping shot from close to the center circle.

Sarr's wonder goal was not enough to win the match for Watford though.

Karlan Grant leveled for West Brom in first-half stoppage time and the contest eventually ended 1-1.

But only after West Brom goalkeeper David Button had claimed some revenge against Sarr by saving a tame penalty kick.

Sarr won the spot-kick himself when he was fouled by Baggies defender Darnell Furlong.

After beating Button from 60 yards, Sarr failed miserably from 12 as his low shot bounced clear off the keeper's left knee.

The result means that both sides are still unbeaten after two rounds of fixtures this season.

Watford have four points, while West Brom have two.

