Watch Sadio Mane Score First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich In Frankfurt Thrashing

Watch Sadio Mane Score His First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich In Frankfurt Thrashing

Sadio Mane scored his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich 29 minutes into his debut on Friday night.

The African Footballer of the Year started up front alongside Serge Gnabry as Bayern kicked off their league season with a 6-1 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern's front two combined in the 29th minute when Gnabry chipped the ball into the path of Mane, who found the net with a header.

Sadio Mane pictured (left) heading the ball to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Mane's goal was Bayern's third of the game after earlier strikes from Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern were 5-0 ahead by half-time after Jamal Musiala and Gnabry added their names to the scoresheet.

Europa League champions Frankfurt pulled one back in the second period courtesy of substitute Randal Kolo Muani.

But Musiala doubled his tally late on to complete the scoring.

Mane had also scored last weekend as Bayern beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to win the German Supercup.

The former Liverpool forward is the first player since Mario Mandzukic in 2012 to score on each of his first two Bayern appearances.