Skip to main content

Watch Sadio Mane Score His First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich In Frankfurt Thrashing

Sadio Mane scored his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich 29 minutes into his debut on Friday night.

The African Footballer of the Year started up front alongside Serge Gnabry as Bayern kicked off their league season with a 6-1 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern's front two combined in the 29th minute when Gnabry chipped the ball into the path of Mane, who found the net with a header.

Sadio Mane pictured (left) heading the ball to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2022

Sadio Mane pictured (left) heading the ball to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich

Mane's goal was Bayern's third of the game after earlier strikes from Benjamin Pavard and Joshua Kimmich.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bayern were 5-0 ahead by half-time after Jamal Musiala and Gnabry added their names to the scoresheet.

Europa League champions Frankfurt pulled one back in the second period courtesy of substitute Randal Kolo Muani.

But Musiala doubled his tally late on to complete the scoring.

Mane had also scored last weekend as Bayern beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to win the German Supercup.

The former Liverpool forward is the first player since Mario Mandzukic in 2012 to score on each of his first two Bayern appearances.

Sadio Mane pictured (left) heading the ball to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2022
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Score First Bundesliga Goal For Bayern Munich In Frankfurt Thrashing

By Robert Summerscales43 minutes ago
Gabriel Martinelli pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Score First Premier League Goal Of The 2022/23 Season

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
Transfer Talk

Corinthians President "Keeping An Eye On" Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man United Unrest

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Two possible XIs made up of players in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad at the start of the 2022/23 season
Features

These Two Completely Different Liverpool XIs Suggest Reds Are Ready For Busiest Season Ever

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured performing tricks with a soccer ball in his first public appearance at the Camp Nou since signing for Barcelona
Watch

Watch Robert Lewandowski Perform Tricks For Barcelona Fans After Receiving New Squad Number

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Marc Cucurella pictured giving a thumbs up after joining Chelsea from Brighton in August 2022
News

Chelsea Mock Brighton As Record-Breaking Transfer For Marc Cucurella Is Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Liverpool's players pictured celebrating after winning the 2022 Community Shield
News

Predicted Final EPL Table: Liverpool Top And Spurs To Finish Above Chelsea And Arsenal

By Robert SummerscalesAug 4, 2022 4:03 PM EDT
Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in action for Chelsea during a 2022 pre-season friendly against Udinese
Watch

Watch The Moment Kalidou Koulibaly Called John Terry To Ask If He Could Be Chelsea's New No.26

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 11:06 AM EDT
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022
News

Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

By Robert SummerscalesAug 3, 2022 8:55 AM EDT