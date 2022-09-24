Watch Mo Salah Crash Couple's Wedding Photo While Wearing Full Egypt Kit

Mo Salah surprised a newly-married couple in Egypt this week when he crashed their wedding photo.

The bride and groom were posing for pictures at a hotel when Salah just happened to be passing by.

Salah, dressed in full soccer kit, briefly joined the couple for a snap before moving on, leaving them starstruck.

Mo Salah pictured (right) posing with a newly-married couple on their wedding day Twitter/mosalah_egyptain

The Liverpool forward was in his homeland preparing for a friendly match against Niger on Friday.

Salah later scored twice as Egypt beat Niger 3-0 at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

He has now scored 49 goals in 86 games for his country.

Salah will be hoping to reach the landmark of 50 international goals on Tuesday when Egypt play another friendly, this time against Liberia.

Egypt are not going to the World Cup in Qatar this year, having lost to Senegal on penalties in a qualifying play-off in March.

That means Salah will receive a winter break for the first time since moving to Liverpool in 2017.