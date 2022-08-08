Watch Marko Arnautovic's EPL Highlights Reel As Man Utd Eye Move For Former Stoke & West Ham Star

Manchester United have made an offer for Marko Arnautovic.

The 33-year-old has not played Premier League soccer since 2019 when he left West Ham for Shanghai and the riches of the Chinese Super League.

He returned to Europe last summer when he signed a two-year deal with Bologna in Italy.

But United now want to buy Arnautovic out of that contract and have offered Bologna €8 million, according to The Athletic.

That initial bid was rejected but United are likely to up their offer for Arnautovic, who worked with Erik ten Hag at former club Twente in the late noughties.

New United manager Ten Hag wants a striker he knows and trusts to bolster an attack that looks toothless without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is keen to leave Old Trafford.

Marco Arnautovic pictured celebrating a goal for West Ham in 2018 IMAGO/Sportimage/Matt McNulty

But is Arnautovic really the answer?

Arnautovic does have a track record of scoring goals in the Premier League, having reached double digits in three different seasons.

His best two EPL campaigns in terms of goals were 2015/16 with Stoke and 2017/18 with West Ham.

The Austria international scored 11 Premier League goals in each of those seasons and you can watch them all in the videos below.

Marko Arnautovic's Best Stoke City Season

Marko Arnautovic's Best West Ham Season