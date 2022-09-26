Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Produces Magic Assist To Help Poland Relegate Wales In Nations League

Wales 0-1 Poland

Poland won Sunday's relegation battle with Wales to retain their place in the top tier of the UEFA Nations League.

A tight game in Cardiff was decided by a 58th-minute goal from Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski, aided by a moment of magic from Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski.

Poland captain Lewandowski cheekily flicked a first-time pass between defenders Joe Rodon and Rhys Norrington-Davies for Swiderski to fire past Wayne Hennessey from eight yards.

Robert Lewandowski (center) pictured flicking the ball past Joe Rodon (right) to assist a goal for Karol Swiderski (not in shot) during Poland's 1-0 win over Wales in September 2022

Robert Lewandowski (center) pictured flicking the ball past Joe Rodon (right) to assist a goal for Karol Swiderski (not in shot) during Poland's 1-0 win over Wales

The result saw Poland end their Group A4 campaign with seven points - six more than Wales, who will start the 2024/25 edition in the League B tier.

Holland won Group A4 to qualify for the 2023 Nations League finals after beating rivals Belgium 1-0 in Amsterdam.

Poland's tally of seven points earned in the group stage will be enough to see them listed as top seeds when the draw for Euro 2024 qualifying is made on October 9.

Nations League Group A4 Final Table

The final standings in UEFA Nations League Group A4

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

1. Holland

6

5

1

0

14

6

+8

16

2. Belgium

6

3

1

2

11

8

+3

10

3. Poland

6

2

1

3

6

12

-6

7

4. Wales

6

0

1

5

6

11

-5

1

Seeding for the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament will be based on overall ranking in the Nations League group phase.

England and France will be in Pot 2 after each earning fewer than six points in A1 and A3 respectively.

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski (center) pictured flicking the ball past Joe Rodon (right) to assist a goal for Karol Swiderski (not in shot) during Poland's 1-0 win over Wales in September 2022
