(Video) Watch Luis Suarez Score Wonder Goal For Nacional In Uruguayan Clasico

Luis Suarez reminded fans why he is known as the Clasico king on Sunday with a stunning goal for Nacional against Penarol.

Suarez had scored 11 goals for Barcelona against Real Madrid in Spain's Clasico before starring in the Uruguayan version.

The 35-year-old scored a long-range wonder goal to help Nacional beat rivals Penarol 3-1 in Montevideo.

Suarez's moment of magic came on 52 minutes after a throw-in was aimed in his direction.

He let the ball bounce twice before nailing a left-footed volley into the top corner of the net from 25 yards.

Luis Suarez pictured (center) celebrating after helping Nacional beat Penarol 3-1 in the Uruguayan Clasico in September 2022

Luis Suarez pictured (center) celebrating after helping Nacional beat Penarol in the Uruguayan Clasico

Suarez signed for Nacional in July after eight years in Spain with Barcelona and then Atletico Madrid.

Since returning to his homeland, he has scored three goals and provided one assist in five appearances for Nacional.

Nacional are currently top of the Uruguayan Primera Division after six rounds of fixtures this season.

